'Bhilwara ready with facility to quarantine 15,000 people if needed'

Bhilwara in Rajasthan, which is among the worst-hit disrict in the state with most positive coronavirus cases, is ready with an arrangement to quarantine 15,000 people, if the need arise, an official said.

Bhilwara District Collector R Bhatt speaking to media persons. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhilwara in Rajasthan, which is among the worst-hit disrict in the state with most positive coronavirus cases, is ready with an arrangement to quarantine 15,000 people, if the need arise, an official said. Along with the present quarantine facility for 400 people, the district administration has acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hospitals.

Apart from present quarantine facility for 400, we have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. We have also marked places to set up 13,000 beds. We are ready with arrangement to quarantine 15,000 people, if required," Bhilwara District Collector (DC) R Bhatt told media persons. On Friday, Principal, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Rajan Nanda, informed that a COVID-19 positive patient, who had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure, died in Bhilwara.

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases to 50 in the state, said the state's Health Department on Friday.Curfew has been imposed in one kilometre radius of the person who tested positive in Ramganj area of Jaipur as it is a highly congested area.According to Rajasthan Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, intense contact tracing has started. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 78 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

