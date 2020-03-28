Samples for COVID-19 testing transported to Pune by Naval aircraft
Sixty samples for COVID-19 testing were ferried by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft which took off from INS Hansa to Pune.
Sixty samples for COVID-19 testing were ferried by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft which took off from INS Hansa to Pune. The samples were carried by a technician from Goa state health department, Defence Wing officials said.
The Goan medical team had earlier been airlifted to Pune on March 25 for COVID-19 test facility setup training at National Institute of Virology (NIV) and was brought back by another naval aircraft the following day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)
