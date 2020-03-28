Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Deputy CM warns those defying lockdown orders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:43 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM warns those defying lockdown orders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Ssturday said the coronavirus epidemic has reached the third phase and cautioned people defying the lockdown orders. "Today the coronavirus epidemic has entered the third phase. By and large people are cooperating," he told reporters at Bagalkote.

The deputy chief minister said there were some people defying the lockdown orders by roaming in groups without wearing masks. He said he has directed the district authorities to take stringent action against them.

Karjol also said the government has taken adequate measures for the treatment and prevention of this disease. Steps have been taken for door-to-door supply of grocery items in Bagalkote, he added.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

46-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Gujarat

A 46-year-old COVID19 positive patient died in Ahmedabads Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, said officials on Saturday. The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 26. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on a ventil...

We all have to follow lockdown as it is necessary to contain spread of COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal.

We all have to follow lockdown as it is necessary to contain spread of COVID-19 Arvind Kejriwal....

Haryana CM directs officials to ensure medical, shelter arrangements for migrant labourers

Taking a step further towards ensuring to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers of district administrations to make appropriate arrangements for setting up of ca...

Italy says virus response fateful for EU

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Saturday that the European Union could lose its purpose if it fails to come up with a strong response to the coronavirus threat. Conte aired his grievances after the 27 EU leaders could not agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020