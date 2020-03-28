Uttar Pradesh reports 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. With this, the number of people affected by the deadly disease in the state rose to 55, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"Five new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, taking the number of patients affected by the viral diseases to 55. Cases of infection have come from 13 of the 75 districts of the state," Prasad told reporters here. Of the 55 patients, 14 have fully recovered, while 41 are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, he said.

Eight laboratories have been set up for testing -- three in Lucknow and one each in Aligarh, Varanasi, Meerut, Etawah and Gorakhpur. On testing lab will soon be set up in Jhansi, the principal secretary said. Of the total 2,196 samples tested so far, 1,993 have tested negative, while reports of 148 samples were awaited, he said.

The state government has 5,000 isolation beds available for coronavirus patients. "Efforts are being made to take this count to 15,000 in the public sector. Talks are also on with private hospitals in several districts of the state," Prasad said..

