Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outbreak at LI elderly housing complex has relatives fearful

  • PTI
  • |
  • Longisland
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:56 IST
Outbreak at LI elderly housing complex has relatives fearful

In less than two weeks, the coronavirus has claimed six lives at one Long Island retirement community and left residents there isolated from loved-ones barred from visiting. “I have a feeling that I very likely may never see my mother again,” said children's author James Preller, whose 94-year-old mother, Ann Preller, is a resident.

At least 12 remaining residents and 13 staff members at the Peconic Landing community, in Greenport, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, though officials said six of the staff have since recovered. The seaside complex is about 100 miles east of Manhattan, in an upscale beach community on the North Fork of Long Island, a peninsula jutting out into Long Island Sound. Some residents live independently in cottages, others in a memory-care center and a full-care nursing home.

Preller, 59, said the isolation and disconnection are the cruelest aspects of the outbreak. He said he's not sure his mother, who lives in the community's nursing center, understands what is happening. He worries she may feel abandoned. Preller was forced to cancel a March 21 visit to celebrate her birthday.

“I want to squeeze her hand. I want to look her in the eye. I want to see her smile and let her know that we're there," he said. "That's what's so really heart-wrenching about the experience right now.” Preller doesn't fault Peconic Landing staff for the outbreak of COVID-19, the first case of which was confirmed there on March 10 after a rideshare driver who also worked part-time at the facility, picked up an infected passenger. The residents of the community who have died ranged in age from 88 to 97. A majority were already ill from other causes.

The community currently houses more than 370 people. Some of their relatives have formed a Facebook group to share information and concerns. Joan Schnee, of Columbus, Ohio, posted that her mother lives in the community's independent living section, is kept up to date on the community's closed-circuit television station and feels safe.

“Most of her friends have all stayed and feel very confident in the level of caution and mandatory isolation,” she said. “For now, she insists on staying put.” But others aren't feeling as confident. One woman, who did not want her name used because she feared it might affect the treatment of her mother, is concerned that visitors were still allowed at Peconic Landing through March 16 without screening precautions such as temperature checks.

The facility's dining hall, known as the bistro, did not fully close until after breakfast on March 12, she said. A woman who worked as a contractor at the facility, and also did not want her name used because she feared for her job, said the only COVID-19 screening for those entering the nursing facility in those early days involved answering questions at the front desk about whether you had been exposed to the coronavirus.

She said when she answered that everybody in the community had probably been exposed, she was still let in. Peconic Landing officials said they are currently doing health screenings for all workers at the beginning and end of every shift.

They said staff members are wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment. Anyone known to have been exposed to the virus is placed on paid leave and staff have been instructed to stay home if they are sick. Officials have set up a web page with updates. "While we live and breathe the impacts of this virus every day, we must remember that we are all in this together," Robert J. Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing said in a statement. “This global pandemic is bigger than all of us; we move forward working together to protect our members, our team and our local community.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 28, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. Seven mor...

Delhi BJP issues helpline number to assist people affected due to lockdown

With an appeal to positively face the problems caused by the lock-down to save the country and Delhiites from coronavirus infection, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday issued a helpline number--8010066066 for necessary assistance ...

Several medical schools in US considering early graduation for senior students to combat COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior medical students in a bid to meet the increasing demand for healthcare providers. The number of ...

Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to take measures like granting of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and problems during the lockdown to stop the diseases spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020