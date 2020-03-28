Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 13 staffers, their families infected, Noida firm booked for hiding info on foreign auditor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:35 IST
With 13 staffers, their families infected, Noida firm booked for hiding info on foreign auditor

An FIR was registered against a private company whose staffers, including a foreigner who visited the firm recently, are suspected to have infected 13 people with coronavirus in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Saturday. The FIR has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on the basic of a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Aurag Bhargava, the officials said.

As on Saturday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 26 coronavirus positive cases, including 13 people whose contact of infection could be traced to the Cease Fire company, the Health Department said in a statement. The managing director of the company had gone to the UK and returned from there on March 1. On March 7, a staffer of the company had returned from the UK. “A foreign national had carried out the audit of the company on March 14, 15 and 16, but the company did not inform about it to the health department. Thirteen people of this company, including their family members, have got infected with coronavirus,” Bhargava said.

Phone calls and live chat available on the company's website yielded no response when contacted by PTI for reaction. “Of all the cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, we have seen that there is no person whose source of infection is not identified,” the chief medical officer said.

He said it is clear how social distancing and hand sanitation could be preventive against the novel coronavirus and had this company been cautious about these measures then such a situation could have been averted. “I appeal to the people that if anyone of you has returned from foreign or knows about anyone coming from abroad, please inform the health department and ensure such a person practices home quarantine without fail,” Bhargava added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: BCCI donates Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Indias richest sports body BCCI on Saturday pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund in countrys fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The country is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus tha...

NEHU develops thermal gun that can screen people from 1 foot

A research scholar from the North-Eastern Hill University NEHU here has developed a thermal gun that can screen people from a distance of one foot, officials of the institute said on Saturday. The infrared-based device measures body tempera...

Deploy armed forces to deliver food to millions of poor: Admiral Ramdas to PM

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy the armed forces to deliver food to millions of migrant workers and poor people across the country, saying the government must help them in their battle for...

Nashik: 3 samples sent for tests, 9k quarantine beds

Three samples were sent forcoronavirus testing in Nashik in Maharashtra while four peoplewhose reports returned negative were discharged, healthofficials said on SaturdayMeanwhile, the district administration has identified39 locations, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020