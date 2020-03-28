Left Menu
Four more coronavirus positive cases in TN, number rises to 42

  PTI
  • Chennai
  Updated: 28-03-2020 22:16 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:16 IST
Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, the government said. While two men had recently returned from abroad, the third person was a 60-year old man hailing from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district and all are in stable condition under isolation in different hospitals, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on his Twitter handle.

The fourth positive case was a 25-year old man from West Mambalam here and he is undergoing treatment in isolation at a private Hospital and he is stable as well, the Minister added. Ending speculation about the reason behind three deaths in south Tamil Nadu, the Minister said these deaths at the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital "were not related to #Covid19." A 2-year old male child, a 66-year old man and a 24-year old man died at the Kanyakumari hospital due to different conditions. However, their blood and swab samples have been sent as per Standard Operating Procedure for test to see if they were infected by the coronavirus, he said.

Tamil Nadu police, meanwhile, said as many as 7,119 cases were registered and 5,501 vehicles seized for lockdown violations. A 42-year old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, had arrived here from the West Indies, the other, a 49-year old had come to the city from the United Kingdom.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in a tweet said both had come through transited via the Middle East. The total number of 41 cases includes two discharged following recovery and one deceasedd, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said a little over 1,500 beds had been kept ready in various government-run and private hospitals for providing treatment to suspected coronavirus patients in the district. These included 340 beds in the ESI Hospital, now converted as an exclusive coronavirus care centre, a report from Coimbatore quoted him as having told reporters.

Of the 147 people with symptoms, only two were tested positive for COVID-10 so far in the district and are undergoing treatment in the ESI Hospital, he added.PTI VGN NVM APR SS PTI PTI PTI.

