Four new coronavirus cases in Pune, total 24

  • Pune
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:31 IST
Four new coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the city to 24, a health official said. A person who was admitted to a private hospital for a liver-related ailment had tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.

Three persons who had come in close contact with him tested positive on Saturday, said a health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation. "They were admitted to Naidu Hospital and their condition is stable," he said.

Another person, who is 51 years old and who had been admitted to anotherhospitalfor some other ailment, tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Meanwhile, seven coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery in the city so far.

Seventeen persons are currently admitted to civic-run Naidu Hosptial and a few private hospitals. PTI SPK KRK KRK.

