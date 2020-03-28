Trump says potential quarantine will not affect trade 'in any way'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a coronavirus-related quarantine that he was considering for parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut would not affect trade.

"I am now considering, will make a decision very quickly, very shortly, a quarantine because it's such a hot area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. We'll be announcing that one way or the other fairly soon," Trump said.

"It won't affect trade in any way," he added while speaking in front of the hospital ship Comfort in Norfolk, Virginia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

