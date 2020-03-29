Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Berri may suspend cabinet support over coronavirus expat policy

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 02:18 IST
Lebanon's Berri may suspend cabinet support over coronavirus expat policy
Berri is one of Lebanon's most powerful figures and named the finance minister and others in a government already grappling with a financial crisis prior to the epidemic, and likely to be paralyzed if he withdraws. Image Credit: Facebook/nabihberri

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri threatened on Saturday to suspend his support for Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government if it did not act to bring home expatriates stranded abroad during the coronavirus pandemic.

Berri is one of Lebanon's most powerful figures and named the finance minister and others in a government already grappling with a financial crisis prior to the epidemic, and likely to be paralyzed if he withdraws. The government wants Lebanese stuck abroad to be tested before they return. On Saturday, the prime minister's media office said the health minister was preparing a procedure for their safe return with necessary checks once the required equipment and materials are secured.

"If the government keeps its position on the issue of the expatriates beyond this coming Tuesday we will suspend our representation in the government," Berri, head of the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said in a statement from his office. Other leaders echoed the call for their speedy return.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah, said immediate action was needed to bring back Lebanese who are appealing to be allowed home. Leading Christian politician Samir Geagea also attacked the government, expressing concern that countries struggling with outbreaks would prioritize their own nationals over expatriates.

The situation of Lebanese stuck abroad is complicated by tight restrictions imposed by Lebanese banks on transfers abroad and cash withdrawals from ATMs overseas. Lebanon has been struggling with a crippling financial crisis since October. Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti said this week the ceilings for bank transfers to students stuck abroad would be increased.

Authorities wanted to bring home Lebanese, but tests must be carried out "because there is great danger in a person infected with corona boarding a plane with those who are not infected," he wrote on Twitter this week. The government would arrange flights to bring home expatriates, he said, urging Lebanese abroad to register with embassies to obtain help.

Most of Lebanon's main politicians have close ties to diaspora communities from which they draw support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Former star OF Edmonds hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

Former four-time All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds said Saturday that he has been hospitalized due to coronavirus symptoms and is awaiting test results. Edmonds, 49, revealed his situation on Instagram, and displayed a picture of himself wear...

Lockdown without thinking about welfare of India's vast majority is plain cruelty: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the government over the movement of hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi and said that a lockdown without thinking about the welfare of Indias vast majority is plain cruelty. What kind of a Central...

Trump floats New York lockdown to contain virus; governor says idea is 'anti-American'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he might prohibit travel in and out of the New York area to limit the spread of the coronavirus from its U.S. epicenter, but the states governor dubbed the idea anti-American and said he would not coo...

Saudi intercepts two rockets over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.According to multiple media reports, at least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.Further det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020