Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:13 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528 the health ministry said on Sunday, marking the highest daily rise in fatalities.
The total number of those infected rose to 78,797 from 72,248 on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain