Kazakhstan widens lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Kazakhstan locked down its fifth major city on Sunday as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities in the mining and metals hub of Karaganda said. The Central Asian nation has confirmed 265 coronavirus cases and has already locked down its capital, Nur-Sultan, the biggest city, Almaty, as well as Shymkent, a large city in the south, and Aktau, a Caspian Seaport.

It added Karaganda and four of its satellite towns to the list on Sunday after seven cases of the disease was diagnosed in the city. Among the satellites under lockdown is Temirtau, home to Kazakhstan's biggest steel mill owned by Arcelor Mittal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.