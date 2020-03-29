Left Menu
Two more test positive for coronavirus, count reaches five

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:00 IST
As two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, the tally of such patients in the state reached five on Sunday. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told this to reporters here.

"Two more persons, who had been quarantined, have tested positive for COVID-19," he said. The first three patients had tested positive on Thursday, he said.

The fourth person to test positive is a brother of one of those first three patients, Sawant added. "The fifth patient had quarantined himself long back," the chief minister said.

