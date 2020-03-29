Karnataka reports 7 more coronavirus cases, total 83

Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka, taking the tally in the state to 83 on Sunday, the Health Department said. This included three deaths and discharge of five patients, it said in a statement here.

Eighty more people were quarantined at healthcare facilities, taking the total of such cases to 228. As many as 14,115 people have been put under observation, the statement added.PTI GMS VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

