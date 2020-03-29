Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

Spain prepared to enter its third week under near-total lockdown on Sunday, as the government met to approve a strengthening of measures and the coronavirus death toll rose by a record 838 cases overnight to 6,528. Second, only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 78,797 from 72,248 the day before.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks, the latest government measure in the fight against coronavirus. L8N2BL0LH] He said workers would receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date. The measure would last from March 30 to April 9.

On Sunday, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said the measure was "flexible" and workers would be paid but would be expected to make up their lost days before Dec. 31. "We need to reduce mobility to the level of Sundays," she said, adding that taking into account the Easter holidays, the period the measures cover the equivalent of eight working days.

She added to Prime Minister's Sanchez's calls for the EU to react, saying "we need a Europe in which workers' rights are reinforced". Unions welcomed the measures and business groups CEOE and CEPYME said that while they would comply with the new rule, "it will generate an unprecedented huge impact on the Spanish economy, especially in sectors such as industry".

The slowdown "may lead to a deeper crisis in the economy that could become social", they warned in a statement. On Sunday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon repeated a warning that intensive care wards were becoming saturated, but said cases were stabilizing and "the rise in new cases has been falling for a few days".

In Madrid, birdsong drowned out traffic on deserted streets on Sunday morning as police reinforced patrols, stopping buses and cars to check passengers had reason to be out of their homes. The number of beds at a makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the IFEMA conference center will soon reach 1,400, Madrid's regional government said.

In just days the cavernous building has become Spain's biggest hospital, with space for 5,500 beds, including 500 in intensive care. Schools, bars, restaurants, and shops selling non-essential items have been shut since March 14 and most of the population is house-bound as Spain tries to curb the virus.

