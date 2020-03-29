2 more test positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan; number of cases now 56

Two people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 56, an official said. One of them is a 53-year-old woman with a heart problem who visited a private hospital in Bhilwara where some doctors and nursing staff had tested positive. The other person is a 21-year-old man, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, he said. The Jhunjhunu resident had returned from Philippines on March 18. He first arrived in Delhi and hired a taxi from there, the official said

The man was in a quarantine facility and developed symptoms on March 26. He tested positive on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He added that the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state has risen to 56. Rajasthan is under lockdown since March 22. Massive survey and screening is underway.

