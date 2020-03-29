Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Raj; total cases reach 59

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:50 IST
Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Raj; total cases reach 59

Five people, including three of a family, tested positive for the new coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 59, an official said. One of them is a 53-year-old woman with a heart condition who visited a private hospital in Bhilwara where a few doctors and nursing staff had tested positive for the virus.

The other is a 21-year-old resident of Jhunjhunu district. He had returned from the Philippines on March 18 and first arrived in Delhi and hired a taxi from there, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said, adding the man was in a quarantine facility and developed symptoms on March 26. The rest three are of a family in Ajmer district. Another member of the family had tested positive on Saturday. Singh said the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state has risen to 59.

So far, 25 positive cases have been found in Bhilwara, followed by Jaipur (10), Jhunjhunu (7), Jodhpur (6), Ajmer (4), Pratapgarh and Dungarpur (2 each), Pali, Churu and Sikar (one each). The state administration initially imposed a curfew and sealed the borders of Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts and the entire state was brought under lockdown on March 22.  Massive screening and survey of suspected people is underway in the state, officials said.  Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the screening of 2.5 crore members of 60.61 lakh families and about 25.5 lakh patients in OPDs has been done.

He said around 1,400 people who came in contact with positive cases till Saturday were screened by contact-tracing, samples of 200 of them were taken and they have been sent for investigation. The medical minister said 55,400 quarantine beds have been identified against the target of providing 1 lakh quarantine facility and the process of purchasing ventilators has started.

He said Rajasthan has adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks and instructions have been given to continue procurement for the protective gears. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh informed that a state-level drug supply control room (0141-2228600) has been set up by the state government to solve the problem of patients taking medicines regularly due to the lockdown. This control room will function from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

For supply of medicines, the patient will provided the mobile number of the nearest drugstore/firm to his residence. The drug dealers will supply the desired medicines including bills at their homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Polish presidential challenger urges boycott of May vote, halts campaign

The main Polish opposition candidate running for president called on Sunday for a boycott of the countrys May election due to the coronavirus and completely suspended her campaign, adding to doubts about whether the vote will go ahead as pl...

France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals

France on Sunday staged its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials warned of an influx of serious cases in the coming days. Two...

Community kitchen in Mathura feeding the needy

Lucknow, Mar 29 PTI Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and other social activists in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district have transformed a food service organisation into a community kitchen amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. A ...

Three Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore

Three Indian nationals were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the new cases, 24 are imported and have a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020