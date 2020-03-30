Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 21

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 00:17 IST
3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 21

Three more persons in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 21, an official said. One of them, a 52-year-old doctor at a city-based Army hospital, had recently returned from Delhi, while the travel history of a 66-year-old man was yet to be ascertained. The third, a 59-year-old-man from Hooghly's Sheoraphuli, had recently travelled to Durgapur, according to the official.

"The doctor and the 66-year-old man had complained of severe respiratory distress. They are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals in the city," he said. The man from Sheoraphuli has been admitted to a private hospital in the city since Saturday with fever, cough and a mild respiratory trouble, the official said.

"He is a diabetic and hypertensive patient and had travelled to Durgapur before March 16," a hospital official said. "He is currently admitted in the ICCU isolation ward with respiratory distress." According to the health department official, the doctor, an anaesthetist, might be infected with the virus during his travel to Delhi. "We need to enquire his activities after returning from Delhi... on whether he had visited any patients or not. But this does not seem to be a case of community transmission. He is currently admitted at an isolation ward of the command hospital here," the official said.

The other elderly person, a resident of Baranagar, who had severe breathing problem along with fever and cough, is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of a private hospital, the official added. "He has no history of travelling abroad or to any other state in the country. But as per the information received, his brother had recently returned from Madhya Pradesh," the official said. "We need to find out whether that person has any infection or not." Meanwhile, another elderly COVID-19 patient from Nayabad is undergoing treatment at a separate private hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

His daughter-in-law and granddaughter, however, tested negative, though results of swab tests of his wife and son were awaited. The condition of the first COVID-19 patient in the state has improved, the health department official said.

Meanwhile, the state health department along with the district administration has identified 49 people who came in contact with the five members of the family from Tehatta, who tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. A 26-year-old woman, on Sunday morning called up senior officials of the state health administration and said she had travelled with the five in a train.

"We have quarantined all 50 people who came in contact with the members of the family from Tehatta. All of them will be kept under observation. Like the woman, we want others to come out," another health department official said. PTI SCH RMS SK BDC HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were givenJhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25...

Noida admin orders 28-day paid leave for those quarantined, pay for daily wagers during lockdown

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. I...

Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that country following a stoppage for the coronavirus. The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team...

Polish presidential challenger urges boycott of May vote, halts campaign

The main Polish opposition candidate running for president called on Sunday for a boycott of the countrys May election due to the coronavirus and completely suspended her campaign, adding to doubts about whether the vote will go ahead as pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020