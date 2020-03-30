Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Badminton duo adamant Olympics delay won't derail record-breaking bid

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:21 IST
Olympics-Badminton duo adamant Olympics delay won't derail record-breaking bid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has dampened the hopes of Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of becoming the sport's oldest gold medallists, but the pair is determined to stay in shape by restructuring their training program. A new date for the Games, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, has not been fixed but Japanese media reports said the organizers are looking at July-August next year.

Setiawan and Ahsan, known as the "Daddies" and currently ranked second in the world in doubles, have lost just three matches this season, but coach Herry Iman Pierngadi is unsure whether the pair can sustain their form and fitness until next year. "As they age, it'll be tough to maintain their physical condition, so the preparation has to be special," Herry told the Indonesian sports portal detikSport.

Ahsan and Setiawan, 32 and 35 respectively, have bounced back remarkably well after a shock group-stage exit at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The pair became world champions for the third time in Basel last year before clinching the season-ending World Tour Finals crown in Guangzhou.

Setiawan is adamant they will have plenty left in the tank for the Olympics next year. A win would make the duo the oldest pair to win badminton gold, while Setiawan would become the oldest badminton champion. China's Zhang Ning was 33 when she won the women's singles title in Beijing in 2008.

"The Olympics is our ultimate target," Setiawan said. "Now, we just have to figure out ways to stay in top shape until next year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaugheys trademark phrase Alright, alright, alright, commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators.NASCARs new normal resum...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort

Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks best efforts.We continue to mark dow...

Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help community members hit by COVID19 crisis

Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have raised funds and deployed volunteers to help community members, including first responders, health workers, students and labourers in America and India, which have been majorly affected ...

No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Govt

The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight. The Press Information Bureau PIB of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020