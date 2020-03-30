Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Australia's NRL to cut 95% of staff in bid to survive shutdown

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:26 IST
Rugby League-Australia's NRL to cut 95% of staff in bid to survive shutdown

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will cut 95% of its staff and slash executive pay as part of a "recovery plan" agreed with clubs during the coronavirus shut-down. The NRL, the most popular sporting competition in the eastern states, was suspended last week after only two rounds of the season following new travel restrictions and border controls.

The NRL said its plan would ensure the survival of all 16 clubs even if the 2020 season were wiped out completely along with the lucrative, annual State of Origin series between representative sides from New South Wales and Queensland. "The revised financial models provide clubs with the capacity to survive the financial year with either a remodelled 20-week competition, including finals series and Origin, or a worst case scenario of no football being played again this year," the NRL said in a statement.

The plan includes cutting the NRL's operating costs by 53%, including a 95% reduction in staff during the shutdown period and a 25% cut in executive salaries. The NRL said it would pay the clubs a total of A$40 million ($24.50 million) between April and October to cover their ongoing operational costs, an increase of A$6.4 million from the previous 2020 budget.

It had also proposed a funding model to the players' union for their consideration. Media have reported players are bracing themselves for paycuts of up to 87%.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said its decisions would mean "short-term pain" but ensure the league's sustainability. "We must use this opportunity to reset the game's costs and overall structure," he said.

"These measures will put the game in the best position to rebound strongly from the pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020