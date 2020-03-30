Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tokyo Olympics president says new Games date could come this week

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Tokyo Olympics president says new Games date could come this week

A decision on a new date for Japan's Olympics, postponed because of a coronavirus pandemic, could come as early as this week, the president of the Tokyo organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, said on Monday.

Last week's postponement is a huge blow to Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the Games, although financial markets were initially cheered by the decision, with some investors having anticipated cancellation. "We need to swiftly decide on the new date," Mori said at the start of a committee meeting, its first since the historic decision to delay the Games.

Mori added that he expected a call this week from Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), to decide new dates, following two suggestions made by the organising panel last week. "I would imagine Bach is going to call me this week on this," said Mori, a former Japanese prime minister.

"I think the members also have their opinion. We've got plenty of time to exchange opinions and after that I'd expect everyone to unite and move ahead for the success of the Games in one voice." The organising committee held several calls with the IOC over the last week to discuss benefits and drawbacks of Games held next year, either in spring or summer, he added.

On Sunday, citing unidentified sources, public broadcaster NHK said the opening ceremony of the delayed Games was most likely to be on July 23 next year, and the closing ceremony on Aug. 8, each a calendar day earlier than the 2020 schedule. The postponement is the first in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics, although several, including the 1940 Tokyo Games, were cancelled due to war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020