Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japan's Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The International Olympics Committee last week postponed the Games which were scheduled to begin in July, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the head of the organising committee said a decision on new dates could come as early as this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.