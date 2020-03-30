Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirus

Nearly 12,300 Spanish health workers have coronavirusReuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:20 IST
Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday.
That is equivalent to around 14% of the country's 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain