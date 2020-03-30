Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health experts pushed strongly for Trump to extend coronavirus restrictions -Fauci

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:19 IST
U.S. health experts pushed strongly for Trump to extend coronavirus restrictions -Fauci

White House health experts argued strongly with President Donald Trump to extend a stay-at-home order for Americans fighting the spread of the coronavirus so the country could start seeing the rates of infection come down, a top U.S. health official said on Monday.

"We felt that if we prematurely pulled back, we would only form an acceleration, or a rebound of something, which would have put you behind where you were before," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNN. "And that's the reason why we argued strongly with the president that he not withdraw those guidelines after 15 days, but that he extend them. And he did listen."

Trump dropped a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running by mid-April after Fauci said on Sunday as many as 200,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak. The reversal came as the U.S. death toll topped 2,460 from the respiratory disease, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 141,000 cases, the most of any country in the world. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

At a news briefing on Sunday, Trump said he did not want to declare victory over the virus prematurely and his health advisers said not extending the order would result in more suffering and deaths. Fauci said he and Dr. Deborah Birx met with Trump to discuss data showing the potential effects of relaxing mitigation efforts.

"Dr. Debbie Birx and I went in together in the Oval Office and leaned over the desk and said, 'Here are the data. Take a look,'" Fauci told CNN. "He looked at them and he just shook his head and said, 'I guess we got to do it.'" "From a public health standpoint, we felt strongly that it would have been the wrong decision to pull back," he said.

On his estimates of potential deaths, Fauci pointed out that 60,000 people died of influenza over the 2017-18 winter, so he would not be surprised if there were 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Whyte fight 'off' but Hearn eyes boxing return behind closed doors

Dillian Whytes heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin is set to become the latest victim of coronavirus but boxing could return behind closed doors in June, according to British promoter Eddie Hearn. We will make an official announcement...

Saudi says to raise oil exports to record 10.6 mn bpd

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will raise its oil exports to a record 10.6 million barrels per day starting from May amid an escalating price war with RussiaThe kingdom plans to raise its petroleum exports by 600,000 bpd from May, so total ...

COVID-19: Yogi asks health dept to constitute special teams for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there. Adityanath issued the directives while chairing ...

COVID-19 outbreak credit negative for India's retail industry: Icra

The Coronavirus outbreak is credit negative for Indias retail industry in the short-term amid shutdown of malls as well as closure of non-essential stores across the country, rating agency Icra said in a report. Icra in a report said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020