Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook commits $100 mln to support news media hurt by virus crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:55 IST
Facebook commits $100 mln to support news media hurt by virus crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc on Monday pledged $100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations, including local publishers in the United States, reeling from pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. News publishers, especially print media, have taken the brunt as many advertisers pulled their marketing budgets to rein in costs because of virus-related uncertainty.

Vatican's 160-year-old newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, which suspended printing last week, was the latest in line of a number of print publishers struggling to operate in safe conditions after the outbreak. Facebook's donation include $25 million in emergency grant funding for local media, and $75 million in marketing spend for news organizations globally, it said.

The social network said the first round of its grants went to 50 local newsrooms in the United States and Canada. Corporate America has pitched in several ways to assist from the fallout of the fast spreading virus, even as many of the companies have been forced to dramatically scale back operations.

On Friday, Google-parent Alphabet Inc said it would donate more than $800 million in funds and ad credits to businesses, government and health organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

HRD Ministry asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for exams

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications for multiple exams conducted by it, including UGC NET and JNU entrance test, amid the coronavirus pandemic. To enable ...

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor.

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab Doctor....

FinMin asks banks to ensure adequate cash to meet cash demand post salary transfers

With salary day drawing near, the finance ministry has asked public sector banks to ensure enough cash to meet the heightened demand across the country amid the 21-day lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Bank branches have been ...

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa -witnesses

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses and media said, killing dozens of horses at a military school.A number of sensitive sites including the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020