British restaurant chain Carluccio's enters administration

British restaurant chain Carluccio's entered administration on Monday, putting around 2,000 jobs at risk, after challenging trading conditions on the high street were exacerbated by the spread of coronavirus.

Joint administrators from advisory firm FRP have been appointed to explore options including a sale of all or parts of the group, which was founded in 1991 by Italian chef Antonio Carluccio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.