Athletics-Dates in 2022 being sought for 2021 world championships

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:53 IST
Athletics' global governing body said on Monday it was now seeking dates in 2022 for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon that were scheduled for 2021 .

"We are now working with the organisers of the world athletics championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our world athletics championships," World Athletics said in a statement. The championships had been scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021.

World Athletics announced the rescheduling after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese officials said new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. The Games had been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world.

Oregon organisers were not immediately available for comment. Oregon 21 officials said last week: "(We) can reassure World Athletics that we will work with them to ensure that Oregon can still host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary“.

