Athletics-Dates in 2022 being sought for 2021 world championships

Athletics' global governing body said on Monday it was now seeking dates in 2022 for the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon that were scheduled for 2021 .

"We are now working with the organisers of the world athletics championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our world athletics championships," World Athletics said in a statement. The championships had been scheduled for Aug. 6-15, 2021.

World Athletics announced the rescheduling after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese officials said new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. The Games had been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world.

Oregon organisers were not immediately available for comment. Oregon 21 officials said last week: "(We) can reassure World Athletics that we will work with them to ensure that Oregon can still host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary“.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.