Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:45 IST
Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The postponed Olympic Games will now begin on July 23 next year and run until Aug. 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to plan and prepare for them properly this year. The Games were postponed last week - the first such delay in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. The move was a a huge blow for Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event and raised $3 billion from domestic sponsors.

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, confirmed the new dates after he made the decision with the International Olympic Committee. Mori said the Paralympic Games would run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5. "The Tokyo Olympics Games and the successful delivery of these Games will be how we overcome all the problems that the world is facing and that the Olympics could be a symbol for this," Mori said. "These Games are going to have great historical significance."

Earlier on Monday, the Games' chief executive, Toshiro Muto, said the committee was moving "in the direction" of honouring tickets bought for the 2020 Games at the rescheduled event, or providing refunds in case of scheduling changes. "We want to honour the hopes of all those who purchased the tickets amid high demand," Muto told a news conference.

It was too early to say what the additional costs of the delay would be, Muto said. The IOC and Japanese government succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world last Tuesday by agreeing to push back the Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic had already led to many sporting events around the world being delayed or canceled. After weeks of insisting the Olympics would go ahead, organizers bowed to what many said was the inevitable and delayed what is the world's premier sporting gathering. Sporting bodies including the World Athletics association, the International Triathlon Union, and FINA, the international swimming federation, all followed up with statements of support for the delay.

The postponement "gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition," World Athletics said. The association is also working on new dates in 2022 for the World Athletics Championships, it said. The Athletics and Swimming world championships were scheduled to take place next summer around the new Olympics dates, presenting organizers with potential clashes in timing.

And problems have already arisen in planning for venues for next year, although organisers have yet to be told that they can not use any facilities, Muto said at the news conference announcing the new date. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics must acknowledge the coronavirus crisis which forced their postponement and incorporate it into next year's opening ceremony, executive producer Marco Balich told Reuters from his home in Milan.

More than 720,000 people have been infected around the world with about 34,000 deaths and governments are taking ever tougher measures such as lockdowns to try to halt the outbreak and support overburdened medical infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Hard times shape speedy Saudi and Kuwaiti coronavirus response

The worlds last major coronavirus outbreak, in 2012, began in Saudi Arabia, where a faltering response allowed the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS to kill several hundred people and spread across the region. This time around, the king...

24 more test corona-positive in UP, tally inches up near century mark: Officials

As many as 24 people tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96, said officials. Of the 24 new corona patients, 14 are from Meerut, seven from Noida Gau...

Putin, Trump discuss oil markets, coronavirus by phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.The presidents agreed for Russian and U.S. energy ministers to hold consult...

Torrent Group commits Rs 100 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Torrent Group on Monday pledged Rs 100 crore donation, including a contribution of Rs 50 crore to PM CARES Fund, to fight spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Torrent said the outbreak of coronavirus has not only cast enormous finan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020