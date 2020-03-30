Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus struggles to lift crisis-hit jet output-sources

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:41 IST
Airbus struggles to lift crisis-hit jet output-sources

Europe's Airbus is grappling with labour and supply chain shortages and may only be able to restore aircraft production to some 10-20% of normal levels for now because of partial shutdowns, industry and union sources said.

Worst affected are wide-body jets, demand for which is expected to come under pressure as the coronavirus crisis hits airlines worldwide, especially in the long-haul Asia market. The European planemaker, whose factories are spread across Europe, restored output at French and Spanish plants a week ago after a four-day shutdown. On Monday it announced a new closure of Spanish plants that make tail sections of Airbus jets.

Airbus said it would suspend most production in Spain until April 9 after the Madrid government tightened the coronavirus lockdown. It has also said British and German wings production and assembly would stop for three weeks. On Monday, union officials estimated 10-12% of Airbus staff were present at Airbus headquarters factories in Toulouse. An industry official put the total closer to 15%.

"Activity has restarted on the A320 line, and very weakly on the (wide-body) A350 and A330," said Francoise Vallin, Airbus coordinator for the CFE-CGC union. Airbus reiterated it had withdrawn 2020 targets.

STRATEGIC SECTOR Despite a massive effort by the French government to keep strategic parts of the economy running with credit guarantees and initiatives to protect small businesses, parts shortages persist throughout the supply chain, industry sources said.

Especially badly hit are the so-called tier-two or tier-three suppliers, which are sub-contractors to larger companies that deal directly with Airbus or its U.S. rival Boeing. "Up to half the French supply chain has been closed at some point but the situation is improving," a senior executive said.

Airbus and other major aerospace companies have been left in no doubt that the French government sees it as a strategically important sector and should not risk collapse of the supply chain by closing operations completely, two senior sources said. The immediate priority is to safeguard defence and security activities linked to public infrastructure, one of them added.

"The idea is not to stop everything totally, because getting the sub-contractors and suppliers going again could be a very long process," Vallin said. By contrast with the auto sector, suppliers are expected to pick up speed only gradually as airlines resume flying and amass the cash needed to fulfil record orders. Airlines last week predicted a slower U-shaped recovery rather than a V-shaped one.

France's Safran, the world's third largest aero supplier, said last week it continued to deliver engines to Airbus and had enough parts for 2-to-3 weeks. But its chief executive noted some problems further down its supply chain. Airbus is also finding it difficult to make deliveries because of the logistics of getting foreign pilots to France or Germany and the reluctance of many airlines to take aircraft as they face liquidity problems, industry sources said.

Even such details as finding hotels are said to be a problem, forcing Airbus to look at using its own hotel and restaurant in its in-house academy known as Airbus University. Unions and some analysts have expressed surprise that it has not shut factories completely given the difficulty of making deliveries. The company has said it is taking every possible step to keep its people healthy and is not forcing anybody to work. (Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

RBI extends timings for reverse repo, MSF window for a month

The Reserve Bank on Monday extended timings for daily reverse repo and marginal standing facility MSF window for a period of one month. After the revision, the operations can be conducted by participants throughout the day rather than the e...

Italy's epidemic should stabilize soon, but vigilance needed

Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to stabilization in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organization WHO said on...

Hungary's PM wins emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarys parliament granted nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to rule by decree on Monday to fight the coronavirus, ignoring calls by opponents and rights groups to put a timeframe on the extra powers.President Janos Ader, a...

South African rand touches all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand hit an all-time low on Monday after rating firm Moodys removed the countrys last investment-grade credit rating and downgraded it to junk status - although the selloff did not deepen as some expected.Like many emerging ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020