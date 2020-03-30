Botswana records first 3 cases of coronavirus - health minister

Botswana records first 3 cases of coronavirus - health ministerReuters | Gaborone | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:36 IST
Botswana has recorded its first three cases of coronavirus, health minister Lemogang Kwape said on state television on Monday.
Kwape said the three people who had tested positive for the virus were currently in quarantine and had recently travelled to Britain and Thailand.
