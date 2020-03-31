Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says Turkey must "keep wheels turning" through coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:15 IST
Erdogan says Turkey must "keep wheels turning" through coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image

Turkey must carry on producing and "keep wheels turning" through the coronavirus pandemic to support exports and sustain the supply of basic goods, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases topped 10,000.

Ankara has taken strict measures to limit social contact to prevent the spread of the virus since the first case was confirmed nearly three weeks ago. But the government has so far fallen short of enforcing a nationwide stay-at-home order. The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 10,827 on Monday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, while 168 people have died from the disease.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey must keep producing and repeated a call for citizens to impose their own quarantine. "Our most important sensitivity here is to continue production to sustain the supply of basic goods and support exports," he said.

"Turkey is a country that needs to continue production and keep the wheels turning under all conditions and circumstances." Erdogan also launched a campaign to collect donations from citizens for those in need, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause and that the effort had already drawn $11 million.

Turkey has placed 41 residential areas under quarantine in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the president said. Ankara has halted all international flights, limited domestic travel, closed schools, bars and cafes, suspended mass prayers and sport matches to counter the outbreak. The main opposition has called for a stay-at-home order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020