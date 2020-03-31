Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to put domestic abuse victims in hotels after jump in numbers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:26 IST
France to put domestic abuse victims in hotels after jump in numbers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France said on Monday it would pay for hotel rooms for victims of domestic violence and open pop-up counseling centers after figures showed the number of abuse cases had soared during the first week of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said about 20 centres would open in stores around the country so women could drop in for help while getting groceries. The government also announced an extra one million euro ($1.1 million) for anti-domestic abuse organisations to help them respond to increased demand for services.

The initiatives were launched after the government late last week said reports of domestic abuse to police had jumped 36% in Paris and 32% elsewhere in France after the restrictions came into force. The cases included two murders. France began a nationwide lockdown on March 17 which will remain until at least April 15. No one is allowed to leave their home except to buy food or medication, visit a doctor, get exercise or walk a pet.

Activists have said the quarantine measures will lead to a surge in domestic violence and make it harder for victims to seek help. Schiappa, who previously warned that the lockdown would create a "breeding ground for violence", said France would pay for up to 20,000 hotel nights so that victims can escape abusive partners.

The pop-up centres will initially open across Paris and in Lille in northern France. "My biggest concern is to multiply the points of contact with women. As it's difficult for women to get out, we want to make sure that support systems can go to women," Schiappa told French newspaper, Le Parisien, on Sunday.

The first pop-up centres will open in malls owned by commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW). "Hypermarkets are among the few stores still open today. We thought it would be good if victims of domestic violence, or people who know a victim, could meet associations near these places," URW spokesman Pierre Hausswalt told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

France introduced a separate initiative last week to encourage women to report domestic abuse in pharmacies. The move follows a similar one in Spain where women can go to their pharmacy and request a "Mask 19" - a code word that will alert the pharmacist to contact the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

OWL announces Week 9 hero pool casualties

The Overwatch League announced its latest round of Hero Pool casualties on Monday, with one damage hero taking a seat for the second time this season. Week 9s benched heroes are McCree and Mei damage, Wrecking Ball tank and Brigitte support...

Jewish community in Canada under virus quarantine

Some 4,000 members of a Hasidic Jewish community in the Montreal region have been put under quarantine after around 20 of them tested positive for the new coronavirus following a trip to New York, Canadian health officials said Monday. They...

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020