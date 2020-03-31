Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian pension scheme CDPQ to help coronavirus-hit firms with C$4 billion fund

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:45 IST
Canadian pension scheme CDPQ to help coronavirus-hit firms with C$4 billion fund

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada's biggest state pension investors, said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200330:nCNW7J7bpa on Monday it would create a C$4 billion fund to support companies in Québec adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund would be used to address liquidity needs of companies, whether or not in CDPQ's portfolio, that meet certain criteria, including being profitable before the crisis, having a promising growth outlook in their sector and seeking financing of over $5 million.

Eligible companies will be able to use these investments to weather this "turbulent period" until the economy recovers from the pandemic, CDPQ said. CDPQ has also decided to freeze the salaries of all leaders in the organization and its units, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's health minister urges maximum social distancing

Brazilians should maintain maximum social distancing right now to help ease the strain on the health system caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday, adding that churches can open but not hol...

Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electrics healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted w...

Doctor recommended no action for U.S.' Pelosi after coronavirus contact

The U.S. Congress attending physician recommended U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take no particular action after she was in contact with Representative Nydia Velazquez, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pelosis spokesman D...

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

Visa Inc said on Monday its transaction volumes had been hit as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on consumer spending, leading it to forecast mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth for the second quarter.As countries have imposed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020