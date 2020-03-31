Canadian pension scheme CDPQ to help coronavirus-hit firms with C$4 billion fund

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada's biggest state pension investors, said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200330:nCNW7J7bpa on Monday it would create a C$4 billion fund to support companies in Québec adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The fund would be used to address liquidity needs of companies, whether or not in CDPQ's portfolio, that meet certain criteria, including being profitable before the crisis, having a promising growth outlook in their sector and seeking financing of over $5 million.

Eligible companies will be able to use these investments to weather this "turbulent period" until the economy recovers from the pandemic, CDPQ said. CDPQ has also decided to freeze the salaries of all leaders in the organization and its units, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.