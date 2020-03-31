China cbank adviser suggests China not set GDP growth target this year

China should not set an economic growth target this year given the high level of uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid having to resort to "flood-like stimulus" to meet the goal, a central bank adviser said.

The state-run Economic Daily on Tuesday reported the comments from Ma, who said even growth of between 4% and 5% will be difficult to achieve for China. Setting a growth target for the year that turns out to be unrealistic may effectively hold the country's macroeconomic policy hostage, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.