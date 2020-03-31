China to postpone 'gaokao' college entrance exams due to coronavirus -state media

China to postpone 'gaokao' college entrance exams due to coronavirus -state mediaReuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 09:15 IST
China will postpone the annual national "gaokao" university entrance examinations by one month to July 7 and 8 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state television reported on Tuesday.
Hubei province, the centre of China's outbreak, and capital Beijing will be allowed to put forward opinions on their own timetables for the tests, China Central Television reported.
