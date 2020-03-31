Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to suspend foreign arrivals as coronavirus cases, deaths rise

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:26 IST
Indonesia to suspend foreign arrivals as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the government would ban all arrivals and transit by foreigners in Indonesia as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths rise.

This comes a day after Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that he planned stricter rules on mobility and social distancing after a report showed more than 140,000 people in the Southeast Asian country could die in the pandemic. Foreigners with residence visas and some diplomatic visits will be exempted from the ban, foreign minister Retno Marsudi said, adding that the government aims to issue the regulations for the ban on Tuesday.

The government will also strengthen screening for Indonesian nationals returning to the country, she said. "The president has decided that the existing policy needed to be strengthened," Marsudi said, adding that details of the rules would be published later Tuesday.

She said she did not know when the new travel ban would take effect. Medical experts have said the world's fourth-most-populous country must impose tighter movement restrictions as known cases of the highly infectious respiratory illness have gone from zero in early March to 1,414, with 122 deaths.

Indonesia's foreign ministry previously prohibited the entry and transit of visitors from seven European countries plus Iran, China and South Korea from March 20. Travelers not included in the ban had to obtain a health certificate from their home countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

British Airways suspending flights from London's Gatwick

British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britains second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. BAs boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and ...

Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak forced an increasing number of clients to cancel work.The group, which has...

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions

India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavir...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowingG20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment, and other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020