Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria plans new debt, sees economy shrinking over coronavirus

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:16 IST
Bulgaria plans new debt, sees economy shrinking over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bulgaria will have to raise 4.2 billion levs ($2.36 billion) in additional debt this year to finance an expected fiscal gap as it offers help to businesses and workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

Vladislav Goranov also slashed the 2020 economic outlook to a 3% contraction versus previous estimates of 3.3% growth. The center-right government revamped its fiscal plans late on Monday to run a fiscal deficit of 2.9% of economic output this year and raised the ceiling on the new debt it can raise to 10 billion levs due to the pandemic.

"All these measures have one and only goal: to guarantee that the state has enough liquidity and enough possibility to maintain its main functions," Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told reporters. The plans are pending parliamentary approval.

Sofia has closed schools, restaurants and bars, restricted inter-city travel and access to parks and banned all domestic and foreign holiday trips until April 13 to contain the spread of the disease that has infected 379 people so far. Before the pandemic, the poorest but also least indebted European Union member state planned to run a balanced budget and raise up to 2.2 billion levs in new debt this year.

The finance ministry has worked on three possible scenarios on the impact of the pandemic, but has revamped the state budget according to the most adverse one to ensure enough fiscal buffers, Goranov said. Bulgaria pegs its lev currency to the euro in a regime that significantly curtails the central bank's monetary operations, leaving fiscal policy as the main tool to influence the economy.

The new fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.5 billion levs. The government needs another 700 million levs to boost the capital of state-run Bulgarian Development Bank to provide loan guarantees to struggling businesses and people on unpaid leave.

Part of the fiscal deficit is due to the 1 billion levs the country plans to spend to contribute to workers' wages at companies forced to halt or limit production or seeing serious drops in sale revenues, helping them avoid layoffs. "There is a need to secure additional financing through debt financing in the amount of 4.2 billion levs on top of initial borrowing plans," Goranov said.

He said the country is looking at all options it has to raise the new debt, including tapping both the local and the global markets, depending on the conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says "terrorist" attack inside Turkey halts natural gas exports - TV

Iran said on Tuesday its natural gas exports to Turkey have stopped after an attack on a pipeline inside the neighbouring country, an Iranian official told state TV.This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near...

Sadananda Gowda urges PSUs to contribute CSR funds to PM CARES

In view of the urgent need to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D. V Sadananda Gowda has urged all the profit-making PSUs under his Ministry to donate part of their CSR funds to Prime Ministers Citize...

PIL seeks appointing Advocate General for Delhi; HC asks AAP govt to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanka...

COVID-19: Medtronic shares ventilator design specifications to accelerate global production

Medical tech major Medtronic on Tuesday said it is publicly sharing the design specifications of Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020