Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:51 IST
Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A 47-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, a health department official said on Tuesday. The woman had recently visited Dooars in North Bengal but had no foreign travel history.

"The woman, a resident of Salkia in Howrah, died on Monday night before test results came. Her test results confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus," the official said. The woman was admitted to the Howrah Zilla Hospital on Sunday evening with fever and severe breathing problems.

The health department is considering quarantining the family members of the deceased and all those who came in contact with her, the official said. "We need to find out persons whom she had recently come in contact with. Swab tests of her family members will be conducted. The nurses and doctors who treated the woman will also be quarantined, he said.

The department will also enquire whether any family member of the deceased had recently returned from abroad or not. The woman will be cremated as per the prescribed protocol set by the health department.

After the death of the woman, nurses and group D staff of the hospital on Tueday staged a demonstration, alleging that the woman was initially admitted to the general ward for nearly three hours, and they had to attend to her without personal protective gears such as masks, gloves, and jackets. "The woman was admitted here on Sunday evening as a suspected coronavirus patient. Despite several requests to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), the authority did not pay heed to our demand. We had to attend to her without any protection," one of the nurses of the state-run facility said.

She alleged that the woman was initially admitted to the general ward here, and she was shifted to the CCU later that night and was on ventilation support since then. "The woman was also taken for X-ray. We have no isolation ward here in this hospital, the nurse said.

Meanwhile, four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal, taking the count to 26, the health department official said. Two men from the city- one from Salt Lake and another from Tollygunge area- tested positive for COVID-19, and are undergoing treatment at two separate private hospitals here.

"Neither they have any history of traveling abroad, nor to any other state. We are trying to find out whether any of their family members had gone overseas or other states. Family members of the two will also be quarantined," he said.

Another man, in his early 30s, who had recently returned from Maharashtra, was admitted to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and tested positive for the coronavirus. The details of the fourth person, who tested positive for COVID-19, are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, the man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the UK, the first case in West Bengal, is likely to be discharged from the Beliaghata I D Hospital here on Tuesday. He is the son of a senior state government official.

The health department will also discharge the woman from Habra, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Scotland. "The latest test results of the two were found negative. They will be advised a 14-day home quarantine," the official said.

The father of the Ballygunge-resident, who had returned from the UK and tested positive for coronavirus, will also be discharged on Tuesday after his swab test came out negative, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assads rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was...

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were t...

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898 - health official

Irans death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606.In the past ...

All in panchayat and 2-3 km radius told to self-quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 PTI With the deadly COVID- 19 claiming one more life in Kerala, the state government on Tuesday appealed to all people from Pothencode panchayat, from where the deceased hailed, to go under self quarantine for thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020