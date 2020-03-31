Philippines' reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 538 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday recorded its single largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections.

Ten more people died because of the outbreak, bringing the total to 88, while 538 additional infections increased the total number of cases to 2,084, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

