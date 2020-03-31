Norwegian Air's founder sells more shares, cutting stake in half

The founder of Norwegian Air and its ex-CEO, Bjoern Kjos, and its former chairman, Bjoern Kise, have cut their joint stake in the carrier to just 4.64%, they said on Tuesday, down from 9.99% a week ago.

Kjos and Kise, who are no longer involved in the management of Norwegian, have gradually cut their stake in the company, which is now seeking government aid in a bid to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

