Norwegian Air's founder sells more shares, cutting stake in half

Norwegian Air's founder sells more shares, cutting stake in halfReuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:30 IST
The founder of Norwegian Air and its ex-CEO, Bjoern Kjos, and its former chairman, Bjoern Kise, have cut their joint stake in the carrier to just 4.64%, they said on Tuesday, down from 9.99% a week ago.
Kjos and Kise, who are no longer involved in the management of Norwegian, have gradually cut their stake in the company, which is now seeking government aid in a bid to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian Air