Russia coronavirus cases jump to 2,337 in record daily rise

Russia coronavirus cases jump to 2,337 in record daily riseReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:42 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia jumped to 2,337 on Tuesday, an increase of 500, as the country recorded its biggest daily rise for the seventh day in a row.
In Russia, 18 people who contracted the coronavirus have now died, while 121 people have recovered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
