German minister prioritizes face masks for critical workers

German minister prioritizes face masks for critical workersReuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:11 IST
Asked about the possibility of introducing an obligation to wear protective face masks, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the masks Germany has are for critical workers such as medical staff. The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to introduce the measure.
Austria will require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in a bid to slow the still too-rapid spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Germany
- Sebastian Kurz
- Jena
- Austria
ALSO READ
Commentary to keep Anand busy after COVID-19 restrictions delay return to India from Germany
Coronavirus: Viswanathan Anand extends his stay in Germany due to flight restrictions
Germany imposes border controls with five countries in virus fightback: AFP
Germany's Bavaria announces fund of up to 10 bln euros to reduce coronavirus impact
BRIEF-Hypovereinsbank Closing 101 Of Its 337 Branches In Germany Due to Coronavirus