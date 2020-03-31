Left Menu
Development News Edition

China zeroes in on coronavirus patients with no symptoms as new infections rise

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:35 IST
China zeroes in on coronavirus patients with no symptoms as new infections rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China will start releasing information from Wednesday on coronavirus patients who show no disease symptoms, ordering them into quarantine for 14 days, a health official said, after the mainland witnessed its first rise in infections in five days.

As local infections peter out and new cases surface among travelers returning home, the existence of virus carriers with no symptoms is fuelling public concern that people could be spreading it without knowing they are ill. From April 1, the daily report of the National Health Commission will include details of such cases for the first time, Chang Jile, a commission official, told a briefing. People in close contact with them face 14 days of medical observation.

Asymptomatic patients under observation numbered 1,541 by Monday, with 205 of the cases have come from overseas, the commission said separately. Monday's 48 new infections, and one death, in mainland China, were up from 31 the previous day, the commission said, reversing four days of declines. All were imported, taking China's tally of such cases to 771, with no new local infection reported.

Many were students returning from overseas. About 35 infected Chinese citizens are still studying abroad, with 11 already cured, education ministry official Liu Jin said.

COLLEGE EXAM

Fearing a second wave of infections sparked by such inbound travelers, China will delay its college entrance exam by a month, until July 7 and 8, China Central Television said, although Hubei province, where the virus emerged late last year, and Beijing, the capital, will get more leeway in scheduling it. The annual two-day "gaokao" test drew more than 10 million candidates last year, state media have said.

Last week, a study in British medical journal the Lancet Public Health recommended that China extend to school and workplace closures since an earlier relaxation of curbs could bring a second peak in the outbreak by August. "China has slowed transmission of the virus and in so doing, has passed one peak in the outbreak," said Tarik Jasarevic, a representative of the World Health Organisation. "The challenge now is to prevent a resurgence of new cases."

Tax authorities acknowledged the pandemic's impact on exporters, saying they were studying policies to reduce pressure on businesses, from tax cuts to an extension of preferential policies for foreign firms. New data from a survey of manufacturers showed that factory activity expanded in March from February's collapse as businesses returned to work, but analysts warned that slumping external demand could prevent a durable recovery.

"The situation could be very fluid as the virus outbreak remains unpredictable," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note. "Chinese policymakers will likely step up and expand the stimulus program if needed." The commercial hub of Shanghai saw 11 new imported cases on Monday, mainly among returning Chinese nationals, while Beijing had three.

Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province, reported no new infections for a seventh straight day. Groups of medical teams in brightly colored jackets took photographs around the city as they prepared to leave. "Thank you, Wuhan. We are back," read a message on a building that houses Levi's clothing store.

By Monday, total infections stood at 81,518 in mainland China, with 3,305 deaths. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Clear messages about quarantine are key to success, research finds

Clear and consistent messaging about lockdown measures, why they are needed, and about the practicalities of social distancing such as food and finances, are crucial to their potential for slowing outbreaks of disease, researchers said on T...

COVID-19: Sam Smith to rename new LP, postpones release

Singer Sam Smith has delayed the release of his new album in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Smiths third LP was scheduled to be released on May 1.The album, which was titled To Die For, will be renamed, the Oscar winner said in a sta...

DMK offers hall named after Karunanidhi for COVID-19 isolation facility

Seeking to join governments efforts in combating coronavirus, opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday offered to provide a hall in its headquarters here to serve as an isolation facility for people affected by the deadly virus. The offer to...

CIPC cancels fraud certificates to trade as essential services

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission CIPC has canceled fraudulent certificates allowing companies to trade as essential services during the 21-day national lockdown.Businesses in the CIPC database that are not eligible to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020