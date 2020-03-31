Norway central bank to auction $5 bln to banks on April 2

Norway's central bank said on Tuesday it would offer an F-loan in U.S. dollars with a maturity of three months on April 2, with a maximum allotment volume of $5 billion, to mitigate impact on financial markets from coronavirus outbreak.

Norges bank also said in a separate statement its extraordinary F-loans in Norwegian crowns would be offered to the end of May 2020.

