Turkish firms will make 5,000 ventilators in two months for coronavirus patients

A team of Turkish defense and electronics firms aim to jointly produce and deliver 5,000 ventilators to the health ministry in two months, Turkish drone-maker Baykar's Chief Executive Haluk Bayraktar said on Tuesday. The initial target is to put 1,000 ventilators in use by mid-April, Bayraktar also said.

The group of companies including Baykar, defense contractor Aselsan, household appliance maker Arcelik has come together to ramp up production of an existing ventilator made by Biosys to treat people with complications from COVID-19.