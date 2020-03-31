Congress should wait to see whether more coronavirus action needed -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should "wait and see" whether a fourth congressional effort was needed to respond to the nation's coronavirus outbreak and its impact.

McConnell, speaking on syndicated Hugh Hewitt radio program, said polity makers should wait to see how the crisis unfolded before jumping on another bill. He also said the idea of pandemic-related U.S. Treasury bonds was interesting.

