Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine a headache for Polish healthcare commuters in east Germany

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST
Quarantine a headache for Polish healthcare commuters in east Germany

If Tomasz Jamro, an emergency ward nurse in eastern Germany, returns home to see his wife and three children over the border in Poland, he will be stuck: authorities there will quarantine him for two weeks.

He is one of two dozen Polish medical staff who work at a hospital across the border in Pasewalk, northeastern Germany, where preparations for an expected wave of coronavirus patients are being hindered by the closure of once-open borders. "We medical staff are fighting together against the coronavirus, but we can't go home to our family," he said, describing the predicament he and colleagues have been in since Poland's emergency quarantine laws came into force on Friday.

Since Poland joined Germany in the European Union 16 years ago, the border areas east of Berlin have essentially become a single, open space, where doctors, nurses, engineers and other essential workers commute back and forth. That changed on Friday, when one of Jamro's colleagues went home from work only to find himself quarantined and unable to return for 14 days. Across the East, hundreds of doctors and nurses are in a similar position.

Around the world, border closures and quarantine rules have snapped the supply chains which deliver medical supplies and food, prompting calls for a return to shorter, more resilient supply networks. Similarly, sectors that have come to rely on moving staff across borders are now scrambling to hold on to employees at a time when they've never been so badly needed.

Alexander Gross, head of the hospital where Jamro may soon be operating ventilators to keep coronavirus patients alive, has found temporary accommodation for some of his Polish staff, their partners and children - and even their pets. "We're doing everything so they don't have to leave," he said of the commuters who make up a third of his staff. "We're renting vacant holiday homes and rooms for them," he said.

For the border states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Brandenburg, losing the commuters is a disaster on top of the economic hit from a Germany-wide lockdown. The state governments are offering anyone from Poland who is willing to stay in Germany 65 euros a day, plus an extra 20 euros per family member for temporary accommodation.

"Those affected are massively engaged in hospitals and healthcare, but also in manufacturing and food production," said Patrick Dahlemann, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's minister in charge of the effort to keep some 3,400 Polish commuters. Commuter numbers in neighbouring Brandenburg are similar.

Even if Warsaw and Berlin reach an agreement to exempt healthcare workers from quarantine rules, as the states urge, there will still be disruptions. "We do WhatsApp, my children see me every day," said Jamro. "Let's see what happens next week: if my children get ill, I'll probably have to go home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars. Amid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty arou...

Urgent need for states to align policy with 'Right of Way' rules: TAIPA

Data consumption has surged 30 per cent with businesses switching to work-from-home amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there is an urgent need for states to align their policies with Centres Right of Way rules, industry body TAIPA said on T...

Swiggy establishes COVID-19 relief fund for delivery partners, their families

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has set up a relief fund called Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund for the safety and welfare of its delivery partners and their families. The corpus for the fund will be cre...

Soccer-FIFA working on "Football Marshall plan" for virus impact

FIFA are working on the details of a Football Marshall plan to deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic, which will almost certainly result in them dipping into their 2.7 billion reserves.World soccers governing body h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020