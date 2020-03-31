UK coronavirus deaths rise by 27% to 1,789

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 27% to 1,789Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:24 IST
The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 27% in the space of a day to 1,789 as of Monday at 1600 GMT, the government said.
The number of confirmed cases rose by 14% to 25,150 as of Tuesday at 0800 GMT, the Department for Health and Social Care said.
