Vietnam to offer up to $1.27 bln in cash to virus-hit families

Vietnam will offer 28 trillion-30 trillion dongs ($1.19 billion to $1.27 billion) in cash to low-income earners hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

Poor families and household businesses forced to close during the pandemic will each receive 1 million dongs a month in the second quarter this year, it said in a statement, adding that people who lost jobs were also eligible for the aid.

