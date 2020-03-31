Mumbai: BMC asks private doctors to keep clinics open

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday asked doctors to keep their clinics open and refer patients showing novel coronavirus symptoms to dedicated civic hospitals after taking necessary precaution. The BMC directive, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, comes amid complaints that several private clinics, pathology labs and medical shops etc are closed, possibly due to the fear of infection.

A BMC release said doctors should send patients having COVID-19 symptoms like cough, cold and fever to the dedicated civic body hospitals. It also asked these doctors to not allow patients having cough and cold to enter their clinics.

The release said the civic body would start 'fever clinics' in all wards and citizens can visit for cough, cold and fever..

